MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $223.20

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €223.20 ($262.59) and last traded at €220.10 ($258.94), with a volume of 237627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €223.00 ($262.35).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTX shares. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €193.64 ($227.82).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €205.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

