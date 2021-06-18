Multiplier (MXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18,842.00

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $18,842.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 268,722,153 coins and its circulating supply is 97,933,369 coins. Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

