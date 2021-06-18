MurAll Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $386,873.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00059893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.90 or 0.00743874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00083320 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,714,348 coins and its circulating supply is 8,706,983,346 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

