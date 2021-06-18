Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.19. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,566 shares of company stock worth $622,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,461,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,902,000 after purchasing an additional 769,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,200,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,165,000 after purchasing an additional 127,842 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,961,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,870,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,294,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

