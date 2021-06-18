Mushroom Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $114.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded up 77.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Mushroom has a total market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 142% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00135160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00180301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.04 or 0.00871957 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,567.43 or 1.00029021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom . The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mushroom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

