MX Token (MX) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.82 Million

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. MX Token has a total market cap of $64.82 million and $4.98 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MX Token has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.45 or 0.00741202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00083914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00042811 BTC.

MX Token Coin Profile

MX is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 575,030,518 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com . MX Token’s official Twitter account is @MXC_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

