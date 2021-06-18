MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Hits Market Cap of $91.01 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00014742 BTC on popular exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $91.01 million and $29.53 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00059207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00729035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00043498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083020 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

