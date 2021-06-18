Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the May 13th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MYRX remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. Myrexis has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08.

Myrexis Company Profile

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

