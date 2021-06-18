N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Down 0.3%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.63 ($0.11). 13,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,300,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.65 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.63 and a quick ratio of 22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.37. The firm has a market cap of £15.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. The company has a research collaboration with Nanomerics Limited to focus on the different formulations of Nuvec delivery system.

