Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Shares Up 4.8%

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 179,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,020,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Namaste Technologies (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)

Namaste Technologies Inc engages in the online sale of herbal vaporizer hardware and ancillary products worldwide. It offers hardware and ancillary products, such as bongs and pipes; hemp derived cannabidiol and smoking accessories; medical and dried cannabis; and cannabis oil, as well as refines, processes, and distributes cannabis and cannabis derived products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Namaste Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namaste Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.