Namecoin Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Namecoin has a market cap of $19.07 million and $49,878.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00003673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,234.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $557.58 or 0.01582465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.54 or 0.00444273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00063278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

