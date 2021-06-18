Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Up 16.7%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares shot up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.91. 504,177 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 555% from the average session volume of 76,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.66 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

