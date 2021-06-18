Nano (NANO) Price Hits $5.96 on Major Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $794.32 million and approximately $35.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $5.96 or 0.00016659 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,783.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,235.68 or 0.06247740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01574093 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.55 or 0.00437486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00146860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.55 or 0.00742081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00439650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00369388 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

