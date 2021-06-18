Nasdacoin Hits Market Cap of $332,010.28 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $332,010.28 and $8,019.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,028,666 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

