Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.35 Million

Analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to post $127.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.75 million to $134.50 million. Natera reported sales of $86.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $567.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $575.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $684.03 million, with estimates ranging from $640.41 million to $747.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

NTRA stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.01.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,997 shares in the company, valued at $923,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,032,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,977 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,780 over the last ninety days. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after buying an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Natera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 1,279.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 33,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

