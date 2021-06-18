National Bank Financial Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.44 billion.

