National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the May 13th total of 900,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 118.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.01. 6,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $43.68 and a 1-year high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

