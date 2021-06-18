National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.25% of National Grid worth $103,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after purchasing an additional 114,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,717,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,467. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.66. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $53.09 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

