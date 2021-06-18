National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Down 5.5%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.54 and last traded at $69.54. Approximately 495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 968,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

