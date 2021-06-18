National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.53 Million

Analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report $128.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.40 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $104.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $510.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.92 million to $524.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $547.84 million, with estimates ranging from $509.05 million to $588.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $50.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5,917.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

