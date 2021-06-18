Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Natixis S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84.

Natixis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTXFY)

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers wealth management, asset management, and savings and retirement services. It also provides corporate and investment banking services, such as investment banking, and merger and acquisition; capital market, structured and cinema financing; trade finance; and treasury services.

