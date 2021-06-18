Navalign LLC Purchases Shares of 119,911 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,647,000. Apple comprises 6.5% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.98. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.91.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

