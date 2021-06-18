Navcoin (NAV) Price Up 12.5% Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001108 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $27.81 million and $636,669.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00056531 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00040600 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,985,413 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.