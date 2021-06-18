NCC Group (LON:NCC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised NCC Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities increased their target price on NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NCC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 268 ($3.50).

Shares of NCC Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,966. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 160.20 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 313 ($4.09). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.82.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

