Neblio One Day Volume Reaches $1.28 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00004084 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00045900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,964,746 coins and its circulating supply is 17,578,816 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.