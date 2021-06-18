Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Trading Down 1.9%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 13,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 26,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90.

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

