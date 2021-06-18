Neo (NEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $315.87 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Neo coin can currently be bought for approximately $44.73 or 0.00124848 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $315.87 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neo has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002191 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057313 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00057884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00024138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

