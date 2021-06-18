NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Trading Down 6.6%

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. 11,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 840,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NPTN. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $512.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.98.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,578 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,722. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 232,249 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

