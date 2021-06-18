NEST Protocol Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.62 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0133 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00058568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00024292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.33 or 0.00724620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00082794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042348 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEST Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

