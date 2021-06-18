Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Up 18.1% in May

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 1,506,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,800.0 days.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $$66.16 on Friday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $77.33.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

