NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $110.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.87. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.