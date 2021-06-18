Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.15. Netlist shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 450,145 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

