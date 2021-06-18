Neutrino Dollar Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.27 or 0.00584829 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000753 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

