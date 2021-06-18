New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 197,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.58 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

