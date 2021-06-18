Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.85% of Newmark Group worth $125,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

NMRK stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.