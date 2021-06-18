Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Down 4.4%

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.38. 10,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 841,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRK. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.