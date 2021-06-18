Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.27 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00133895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00179881 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,640.54 or 1.00462986 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00860212 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars.

