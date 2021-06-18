Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Up 19.3% in May

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NEWUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. Newtopia has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.28.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

