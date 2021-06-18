Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 439.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,009 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Nexstar Media Group worth $33,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,251,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,651,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,986 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,646. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $143.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.10 and a 52-week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

