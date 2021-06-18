NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,783.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01574093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.32 or 0.00439650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00062886 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001356 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017190 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002844 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

