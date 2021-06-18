NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 367.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 22.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 454,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,400,000 after purchasing an additional 84,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

