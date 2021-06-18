NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA) Trading 0.7% Higher

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NGCA)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 952,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 703,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGCA)

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

