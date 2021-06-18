NexWave Capital Partners LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,209 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 10.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock worth $268,656 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 42,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,436. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.71%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.