NexWave Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Equity Residential accounts for approximately 13.9% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,509,000 after purchasing an additional 471,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 34,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,411. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

