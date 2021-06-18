NexWave Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Expedia Group comprises 1.7% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock valued at $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.82. 59,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,744. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

