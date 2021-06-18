NexWave Capital Partners LLC Purchases 22,058 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 382.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT makes up 1.5% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,819. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

