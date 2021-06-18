NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $569.77 or 0.01618205 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $44.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NFT Index

NFT Index (CRYPTO:NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

