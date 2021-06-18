NFT (NFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $44,286.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 14% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $44,286.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00060002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.14 or 0.00744985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00083278 BTC.

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

