Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.40.

NLSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 544.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000.

NLSN traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,820,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,780,694. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.41. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

