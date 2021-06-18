Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,151,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,201. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Niu Technologies by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 308,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 94,490 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,818,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

